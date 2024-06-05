DELIVERED: Cleveland gets its drones but won't be flying the technology anytime soon

CLEVELAND — The drones Cleveland Public Safety ordered in February have been delivered.

Two weeks ago, News 5 Investigators revealed a more than $255,000 invoice obtained through a public records request for drones, equipment, and training.

The green light from Cleveland City Council to buy the technology came two years ago, but the administration didn’t discover a fleet had been ordered until News 5 Investigators started asking questions.

Cleveland Public Safety ordered drones that had been on its wish list for years.

The city bought nine drones through a law enforcement grant.

The purchase was made in February, the same week of the shakeup at city hall when safety director Karrie Howard resigned.

The drones arrived last week, according to a public safety spokesman.

But you won't see the drones in the air right away.

Cleveland says the Department of Justice and Cleveland Community Police Commission will need to review appropriate policies.

The Division of Police and Public Safety are looking at best practice guidelines and policies to develop an efficient and constitutional plan.