Demand for COVID-19 testing skyrockets at Hopkins Airport heading into the holidays

CLEVELAND — The demand for COVID-19 testing is at a point that some people are paying hundreds of dollars for a test at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

“Our normal numbers are about 30 or 40 people a day, this has increased to about 100 or 200 people a day,” said Jacqueline Bunkley, LPN with Tackl Health.

The omicron variant is pushing people to open their wallets for COVID tests that you can often find for free in Northeast Ohio.

We've learned some people, many of which aren’t even flying are flocking to the Tackl health counter at Hopkins Airport and paying between $45 and $275 for a test.

AAA said that air travel is up 184% this holiday season compared to last year, estimating about six million people will fly for Christmas and many of them are taking precautions before they head out.

“I think everyone should be tested if you're vaccinated or not just to keep everyone safe and get this over with,” said Hopkins traveler Divya Patel.

From the runway to the highway, AAA says about 100 million people will travel by car this holiday, kind mind AAA’s estimates were determined prior to omicron being identified.

“Anyone who is planning to travel this holiday season regardless of the mode of transportation they should check with the CDC and plan ahead,” said AAA East Central spokesperson Lynda Lambert.

Those interested in Tackl Heath's COVID test can click here for more information.

