Demolition underway for former Atlantic Foundry in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — After years of sitting dilapidated and empty, parts of the former Atlantic Foundry along Annadale Avenue came down as demolition began on the property.

The iron producer occupied this property for more than 80 years, but it hasn’t been used since 1989. A crowd has gathered to watch and reflect on the property where more than 400 people once worked.

Akron Beacon Journal / Summit Memory Project Exterior photograph of the Atlantic Foundry at 221 Beaver Street in Akron, Ohio. This photograph was taken shortly before the foundry closed.



Local leaders told News 5 that over the years, the property had been near the top of their list when it comes to problem sites for trespassing.

This demolition is all part for by a push from the state to clear out hazardous sites. In fact, the state provided almost $2 million to pay for the demolition.

"There are blighted buildings all across our community here in Akron," Mayor Shammas Malik said. "We're gonna triage them, and then we're going to work on getting them down, not only because it will help build our community, but it will also help build trust folks who have walked by buildings like this for a long time."

Cleanup of the property is expected to take months, and Patrick Bravo, executive director for the Summit County Land Bank, told News 5 he hopes to see the space become a prime spot for development, either from a neighboring business or someone new.