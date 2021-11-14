Demonstrators gather outside of Progressive in Mayfield to protest vaccine policies

MAYFIELD, Ohio — Dozens of demonstrators gathered outside of the Progressive Insurance building in Mayfield Saturday to protest a company vaccine policy employees claim will leave them with a surcharge if they do not get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Employees said that the company informed them that they will start charging unvaccinated employees $650 a year beginning in January.

The protesters gathered outside of Progressive Saturday holding signs that read "Our Constitutional Rights Are Essential, and "My Body My Choice," among other signage.

"I feel that there are limits that corporations should stop with what they're trying to impose on the people," said one Progressive employee protesting. "We should not be penalized because we're choosing to have complete autonomy on our bodies."

News 5 has reached out to Progressive in regards to the protest but have not heard back at this time.

