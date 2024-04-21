Deputies: 39-year-old man breaks into Dollar General, ice cream shop, elementary school

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio — A 39-year-old man from Zoarville has been arrested after Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office deputies reported he was driving around town stealing numerous items out of businesses and an elementary school.

Sheriff Orvis Campbell said the man was taken to the Tuscarawas County Jail, and the prosecutor's office is reviewing the case for formal charges.

Just before 4 a.m. on Friday, deputies were called to an alarm going off at the Dollar General in Roswell, Ohio. Deputies found someone had broken in and stolen numerous items.

A few hours later, deputies were called about another break-in—this time at the front office window at Tusky Valley Elementary School. Video footage showed the suspect stealing Chromebooks but never leaving the office, authorities said.

Deputies were patrolling the area looking for other businesses that may have been broken into, and Deputy Michael Fink discovered the Atwood Dari Bar had also been broken into. Video footage showed the same suspect and vehicle at each location.

Deputy Chase Newell was familiar with the specific older model truck driven to the scene and used state databases to search for a match.

The sheriff's office said that deputies drove by a Zoarville residence and found the suspect's truck sitting there, still loaded with stolen merchandise from various businesses. A search warrant was obtained for the truck and the home, and numerous pieces of evidence were found inside.

A weapon and criminal tools were seized, along with a pop-up camper that had been stolen out of Stark County, authorities said.

The Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office is now working with the Carroll County Sheriff's Office to investigate the break-in and theft from a Dollar General store in Sherrodsville, Ohio.