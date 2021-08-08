Deputies respond to early morning incident at Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center

CLEVELAND — Early Sunday morning there was an incident at the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center that required deputy assistance.

Two deputies responded to a disturbance that had caused damage at the detention center. No injuries were reported, according to the detention center. SWAT was not needed to help calm down the incident, and the involved juveniles are back in their pods.

There has been no update as to how much damage occurred or how many juveniles were involved in the incident.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.