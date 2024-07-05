Tuscarawas County deputies shoot man who allegedly pointed gun at them

A 41-year-old man from Wainwright is in custody after he allegedly pointed a gun at Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office deputies on the Fourth of July and was shot by authorities.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to the 1900 block of Wainwright Road in Wainwright after a neighbor called 911 about an intoxicated man firing a gun at his own home and that the shooter's wife and children were inside.

When deputies arrived at the home, they spotted the suspect in his garage holding a gun in his hand, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies ordered the man to drop the gun, but he ignored commands and pointed it at them. Two deputies fired their weapons, and the man was struck in the leg and arm, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies administered first aid until EMS arrived and transported the man to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was injured in the shooting.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is handling the shooting investigation, per department policy the sheriff's office said.

Potential charges haven't been announced.