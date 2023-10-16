Watch Now
Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) coming to Ashland

Posted at 2:02 PM, Oct 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-16 14:02:38-04

The City of Ashland approved plans for a DORA (designated outdoor refreshment area) to come to its downtown.

The DORA will be in place during city events Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m.

Beverages must remain in DORA cups.

The cups can only be used one time and must be thrown away before entering a business.

To learn more about the Ashland DORA, click here.

City Planning Commission approves plan for Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area

RELATED: City Planning Commission approves plan for Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area in Downtown Cleveland

