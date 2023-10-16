Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) coming to Ashland

The City of Ashland approved plans for a DORA (designated outdoor refreshment area) to come to its downtown.
The DORA will be in place during city events Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m.
Beverages must remain in DORA cups.
The cups can only be used one time and must be thrown away before entering a business.
