Destination Cleveland debuts two new murals across Cleveland in "Murals Across the City" project

CLEVELAND — Two new murals created by local artists, Tessa LeBaron and Naijal “DAYZWHUN” Hawkins, have been added to Destination Cleveland's "Murals Across the City" project.

There are now 11 installations of the project that has added color to Cleveland's buildings since 2023.

LeBaron's work at 706 E. 185th St. was inspired by the natural beauty of Lake Erie, specifically Collinwood's Euclid Beach Park that is a short distance from the mural.

"I think it's a huge huge honor for me as an artist to be able to help transform walls in the city, and all walls for that matter, and to be able to represent some of my favorite things about Cleveland," LeBaron said.

The exterior of the Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority (CMHA) Welcome Center at 1701 W. 25th St. has been transformed by DAYZWHUN.

The Ohio City mural pays homage to Cleveland's industrious history— to every salt miner, steel worker, and innovators like Garrett Morgan.

A Destination Cleveland spokesperson was not available for an interview, but the organization said the murals, "...celebrate Cleveland’s identity and invite residents and visitors to share their love of The Land on social media."

Another “Murals Across the City” artwork designed by Nathalie Bermudez will be installed at the Pivot Center for the Arts by spring 2027.