Destination Cleveland drops national ad through the eyes of man's best friend on Super Bowl Sunday

CLEVELAND — A new Cleveland commercial will be seen on TVs across the country on Super Bowl Sunday. According to Destination Cleveland, its 30-second ad called "Dog's Day Off" is the first paid national promotion of Cleveland as a destination city.

The ad showcases some visitor experiences handpicked by Destination Cleveland through the eyes of one cute dog. The organization says the commercial will air during the popular Puppy Bowl.

Destination Cleveland said the dog kicks off its day by stealing the show at a Browns football tailgate, chows down along the lakefront at North Coast Harbor, wags its tail alongside the queens at a drag show at Studio West 117, performs with a busker along East 4th Street, jams at a show at Grog Shop and ends the day cruising past the Capitol Theatre in the Gordon Square Arts District.

Not only is this commercial encouraging people to come and spend a day off in our city, but it wants people to move here, too. At the end of the ad, folks are encouraged to visit this websiteand enter to win an ultimate day off in Cleveland with their dog. Also, on that website, there is a unique offer for folks to make Northeast Ohio their home.

If someone decides to move after seeing the ad, Destination Cleveland said it would cover up to $300 in dog adoption costs or provide that person with a one-year membership to Taps & Tails, a social club for humans and dogs.