WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, OH — Students and families had the opportunity to explore higher education options on Saturday during the 24th annual Destination HBCU College Fair at Warrensville Heights High School.

Hosted by the Cleveland Council of Black Colleges Alumni Association, the free event brought together representatives from more than 20 historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), giving students the chance to connect directly with recruiters and learn more about their options for the future.

Organizers say one of the goals is to introduce students to schools they may not be familiar with.

“A lot of times people only think there are like four or five HBCUs, and there are over 100,” said Laquita Taylor, president of the HBCU alumni council. “So it’s just trying to bring some of the lesser-known HBCUs out, as well as the more well-known HBCUs.”

Anthony Brown, also with the HBCU alumni council, said the fair gives students access to opportunities they may not have previously considered.

“Today’s college fair is providing all of our scholars with options and opportunities to learn more about historically Black universities and to be able to hopefully create a pathway for them to learn about career options and college options that they probably didn’t even think about prior to now,” Brown said.

This year’s theme, “Built to Last,” celebrates the legacy of HBCUs and the opportunities they continue to create for future generations.

Students and families also had access to information about admissions, scholarships and financial aid. High school seniors and college transfer students could explore applying to nearly 70 HBCUs through the Common Black College Application for a $20 fee.

The annual fair aims to make the college search process more accessible while helping students discover schools that align with their academic interests and career goals.

You can find more information about Destination HBCU and the resources they offer here.