Developer steps in at long-ailing Severance Town Center in Cleveland Heights

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Cleveland Heights officials are cheering a breakthrough at Severance Town Center, a sprawling shopping center that’s been decaying for more than a decade.

A new development group is stepping in to shape the future of the property, a nearly 60-acre site in the heart of the East Side suburb. MPACT Collective, based in New York, has formed a joint venture with Namdar Realty Group, which has owned Severance since 2016.

MPACT will play the role of master developer, coming up with an idea and working to make it a reality. That process will include working through city approval processes, such as rezoning; coordinating with existing tenants; and soliciting feedback from residents.

“If we work at this together, I’m super confident that we can get something done,” said Ryan Porter, MPACT’s managing partner. “It’s gonna take time. And people will have to be patient. But I believe that, together, we can make some great things happen.”

Severance, a former shopping mall turned big-box retail center, is the city’s largest business district. It’s also one of Cleveland Heights’s biggest challenges.

Now, after years of complaints and talks, Mayor Khalil Seren is ready for action.

“The control is now shifting,” he said. “And now we need to take advantage of it.”

Anthony Garcia/News 5 Cleveland Heights Mayor Kahlil Seren talks to News 5 reporter Michelle Jarboe on Thursday.

The city announced the deal between Namdar and MPACT on Thursday afternoon and plans to start talking to residents right away.

But there won’t be shovels in the ground anytime soon. And it’s too early to say what a remade Severance might look like.

“The first step is just to get people excited," Seren said.

"Everybody has an opinion of Namdar,” he added. “Everybody in Cleveland Heights generally has a negative opinion of Namdar. And that’s based on their business model. Their business model is one that, from our perspective, does very little to advance community in Cleveland Heights.”

A New York-based bargain hunter known for sitting on dying malls, Namdar bought Severance after a foreclosure. At the time, the center was 40% vacant. Since then, many other tenants have trickled out, leaving blank storefronts and a shuttered movie theater.

Anthony Garcia/News 5 Empty store windows are papered over at Severance Town Center in Cleveland Heights.



The joint venture with MPACT isn’t a sale. But it puts a new company, with a different business model, out front. MPACT has experience with big, mixed-use projects, downtown revitalization and redevelopment deals that require close partnerships with cities.

Severance would be the company’s first mall makeover. Porter said the company is working with Namdar on one other project, involving a smaller retail center on Long Island.

MPACT started looking at Cleveland Heights because of a previous relationship with Eric Zamft, the city’s planning director. Zamft moved here from New York in 2021.

“The fact that there was already a relationship there and that there was a will, seemingly, by the city and by the community to see this site become something new … we thought that that was something that we should focus on and target, out of all the opportunities that Namdar has,” Porter said.

David Saltzman, vice president at Dave's Markets, greeted the news with enthusiasm on Thursday. The family-owned supermarket is an anchor tenant at the center and plans to stick around.

"Something that's sustainable would be great," he said of eventual development. "Residential would be great. But I'm certainly not the expert in real estate matters.

"I think whatever the reinvestment is," he added, "it will be positive for Cleveland Heights - and the whole surrounding area."