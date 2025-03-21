Diamond Deli creates Big MAC Champion sandwich honoring Akron Zips

AKRON, Ohio — The lunch line is often out the door at Diamond Deli in Downtown Akron. The restaurant, considered a crown jewel by many in the city, prides itself on its unique sandwich names.

At times, the sandwiches are named in honor of Northeast Ohio sports icons.

"The one that looked cool at the beginning, but didn't work out was the Odell one. We did the Odell. It didn't pan out, but we have the LeBron. We've had the Kwan," said Chad Magilavy, co-owner of Diamond Deli.

This week's hot seller is like a Big Mac on steroids with some extra zip.

It's called the Big MAC Champion sandwich in honor of the Akron men's basketball team winning the MAC championship and punching their ticket to the Big Dance— the NCAA basketball tournament.

The sandwich has roast beef, melted American cheese, Thousand Island dressing, lettuce, chopped onions and pickles on a toasted brioche bun.

"We kind of get to do whatever we want. It's just fun when we get to create something like that," Magilavy said.

Magilavy's wife, Chelsea, enjoyed the Big MAC Champion sandwich on Friday, even though she's a Kent State graduate. She plans to support the Zips when the team tips off against the Arizona Wildcats on Friday evening.

"I'm from Kent. Akron is close by and it's cool that they're in it because they're local," she said.

University of Akron fans have been celebrating since the team came from behind to beat Miami University in the MAC championship game.

"Excitement is huge. The whole family is getting together. My brother actually goes there now and plays lacrosse, so it's a family event for us," said Robert Simmons.

Luka Zuza, a UA senior, said that even though the Zips are a 13-seed, he doesn't fear the Wildcats, who are a 4-seed.

"In the wild, give me a kangaroo. Give me a kangaroo over a wildcat any day of the week," Zuza said.

Excitement is also brewing at Akron's Barley House, which hosts a Friday watch party.

Hannah McDonald, a restaurant server and UA junior, expects people to be nervous and excited.

"Go into it thinking the best, so hopefully they win," McDonald said.

If the Zips win, Barley House is planning to host another watch party on Sunday for the tournament's second round.