Did you feel that? An earthquake hit this particular county, again

A late-night earthquake was felt off the shores of Lake Erie and between Euclid and Eastlake, according to the United States Geological Survey.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. with a recorded depth of 3.1 miles below the surface.

The earthquake hit at a 1.8 magnitude, which is considered to be minor.

The Lake County area is no stranger to earthquakes.

An earthquake was felt earlier this summer. Northeast Ohio residents aren't strangers to Earthquakes. Faults close to our area that formed a billion years ago cause an increase in seismic activity. Most of the Earthquakes detected near Lake Erie are in the 1 to 2 scale range.

