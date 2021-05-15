Did you know the country's only floating campsite is just 3 hours from Cleveland?

TROY, Ohio — If you're looking to relax on the river, you can head down to Troy for a one-of-a-kind experience.

It's called "Float Troy” and it's a floating campsite.

It's about three hours away from Cleveland. It's the only place in the country where you can book your own floating tent for an overnight stay.

The city of Troy told us that tents are spaced at least 30 feet apart on the water, so it's a fun, low-contact way for families to get together outside.

Tents cost $85 a night, but a lot of dates for this summer are already booked!

CLICK HERE for more information.

