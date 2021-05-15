Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Did you know the country's only floating campsite is just 3 hours from Cleveland?

items.[0].videoTitle
If you're looking to relax on the river, you can head down to Troy for a one-of-a-kind experience.
Float Troy.jpg
Posted at 8:43 AM, May 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-15 08:50:37-04

TROY, Ohio — If you're looking to relax on the river, you can head down to Troy for a one-of-a-kind experience.

It's called "Float Troy” and it's a floating campsite.

It's about three hours away from Cleveland. It's the only place in the country where you can book your own floating tent for an overnight stay.

The city of Troy told us that tents are spaced at least 30 feet apart on the water, so it's a fun, low-contact way for families to get together outside.

Tents cost $85 a night, but a lot of dates for this summer are already booked!

CLICK HERE for more information.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.