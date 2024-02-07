Different ways to celebrate Valentine's Day in Northeast Ohio this year

Valentine's Day falls on a Wednesday this year, which means a lot of folks are gearing up to celebrate either the weekend before or after.

If you still haven't planned anything for your significant other, here are some ideas for you.

Learn the iconic Dirty Dancing routine

LeSalsa in Lakewood will be hosting a "Dirty Dancing" inspired event. Couples can learn basic salsa moves as well as a simplified version of the route done in Dirty Dancing. Tickets cost $99 per couple. The event will be held on Valentine's Day at 7 p.m.

Attend an improvised Hallmark movie

Everyone knows that Hallmark movies are known for their cheesy love stories, so why not watch one unfold in front of you? Imposters Theater will be performing an Improvised Hallmark Valentine Movie, as well as a Very Silly Wizard of Oz on Feb. 10. Tickets start at $10. The shows are at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m.

Take a run in your underwear

If you're one of those people who enjoys running for fun, then this event might be for you. The annual Cupid's Undie Run is set for Feb. 10 at the House of Blues. For $45, you can run around downtown in your underwear for a good cause.

Build your own bouquet

Do you love flowers but never know what type to get? At Blossom in Lakewood, you can build your own bouquet with your partner. From 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Valentine's Day, the flower bar will help couples create their perfect bouquet. Tickets start at $80.

This one is for the Swifties

If you're a huge fan of Taylor Swift, this is perfect for you. Mahall's in Lakewood will be hosting Lover: An All Taylor Swift Dance Party on Feb. 10 at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $20 per person.

I'll take the two best words that start with the letter C: Coffee and Chocolate

Coffee and chocolate pairings say it all. For $20, you will get to try different coffees and chocolates. This event will be held on Feb. 18 at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Click here for tickets.

It all started with a Big Bang

Looking for a night of singing and listening to music? The Big Bang Dueling Piano Bar in the Flats will be hosting a Valentine's Day Date night from 7-11:30 p.m. For $100, couples get a VIP table, bottle of champagne, pasta dinner for two and chocolate-covered strawberries.

An event for the family

Can't find a babysitter? Take the kids with you. On Valentine's Day, United Skates of America Wickliffe will be hosting Mickey and Minnie's Valentine's Day party. Tickets cost $20.

Shoot your Shot

If you're single and looking for a future partner, Cleveland Social might have the perfect event for you. On Valentine's Day, the group will be hosting a mingle before the Cleveland Cavaliers game. For $45, you can introduce yourself to new people, get some light bites and two free drinks. Afterward, you can head inside the arena to watch the Cavs take on the Chicago Bulls.