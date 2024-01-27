DigitalC to bring affordable internet to Cleveland

Low-cost internet is now becoming more readily available in Cleveland.

DigitalC, a nonprofit, held a launch party on Friday for its city-wide network.

The monthly cost for DigitalC's network will be $18 for Cleveland residents.

A few years ago, the city set aside $20 million in pandemic recovery funds to go toward DigitalC's program. Additionally, earlier this month, Governor Mike DeWine awarded the company $10 million.

"There is no qualifications," Joshua Edmonds, the CEO of DigitalC, said. "Any and everybody who wants our service as we build and expand out, they'll be able to take this service."

Anyone interested in DigitalC's services can visit its website to learn more.

"Afforable internet? That's just not for people on the wrong side of the digital divide," Edmonds said. "We all could benefit from having affordable and superior quality internet, and that is why we are building this city-wide for everybody."