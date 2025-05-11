DinoTrek now open at Akron Zoo

AKRON, Ohio — You can walk among creatures from a land before time now at the Akron Zoo.

The DinoTrek exhibit opened this weekend at the Akron Zoo. Guests can meet 20 different animatronic dinosaurs spread throughout the zoo, including the T-Rex, Apatosaurus and Rugops.

There are also several different interactive experiences. Kids can meet some baby dinosaurs and learn what it takes to train them.

While dinosaurs are no longer with us, the Akron Zoo said there's still a lot we can learn from them.

"We have learned a lot about dinosaurs going extinct," Elena Bell, the zoo's director of marketing and events, said. "We still have a lot of animals that are endangered animals here at the Akron Zoo. So, how can we learn to protect those animals that are still here with us?"

The exhibit is open now until Sept. 14. DinoTrek is included with general admission, and Akron Zoo members get in for free. For more information, click here.