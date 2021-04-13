Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Discount Drug Mart hiring 300 employees statewide; positions available for 2 upcoming local locations

items.[0].image.alt
Discount Drug Mart
Discount Drug mart.jpg
Posted at 2:14 PM, Apr 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-13 14:14:12-04

Discount Drug Mart announced this week that it is hiring around 300 employees across the state, including positions for two upcoming Northeast Ohio locations set to open later this year.

The company said it is filling full- and part-time positions. Open jobs include clerks, cashiers and pharmacy techs for permanent and temporary positions.

A new store is set to open by the end of August on Pearl Road in Strongsville. Another store, which will be located on Bagley Road in North Ridgeville, will open by the end of November, the company said.

CLICK HERE for more information on how to apply.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.