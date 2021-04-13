Discount Drug Mart hiring 300 employees statewide; positions available for 2 upcoming local locations

Discount Drug Mart announced this week that it is hiring around 300 employees across the state, including positions for two upcoming Northeast Ohio locations set to open later this year.

The company said it is filling full- and part-time positions. Open jobs include clerks, cashiers and pharmacy techs for permanent and temporary positions.

A new store is set to open by the end of August on Pearl Road in Strongsville. Another store, which will be located on Bagley Road in North Ridgeville, will open by the end of November, the company said.

CLICK HERE for more information on how to apply.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.