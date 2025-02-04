Watch Now
Distemper case at Geauga County Dog Shelter prompts temporary closure

File image.
Geauga County Dog Warden Matt Granito announced Tuesday that a stray dog at the dog shelter tested positive for distemper. As a precaution, the shelter will close for two weeks.

Granito said that four dogs at the shelter are being placed under observation to monitor signs of infection.

According to the American Veterinary Association, canine distemper is a highly contagious and serious disease that "attacks the respiratory, gastrointestinal, and nervous systems of dogs."

While the shelter is closed, it will still:

  • Continue to respond to complaints and fulfill all statutory obligations.
  • House stray dogs at a separate location — where that will be is still being arranged.

"We strongly urge all pet owners to be extra vigilant in keeping their dogs contained and preventing them from running loose, as our ability to take additional animals is currently limited," Granito said.

Back in December 2024, Geauga County residents rallied behind the dog shelter and warden when there was talk of the sheriff's office taking over.

'We need our dog warden!': Tensions high in Geauga County over dog shelter's future

