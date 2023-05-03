Districts investigating allegation of anti-Semitic remark made during Elyria Catholic, Orange lacrosse game

Both Orange City School District and the Elyria Catholic administration said they are investigating an allegation that a member of the Elyria Catholic co-ed lacrosse team made an anti-Semitic statement toward the Orange High School lacrosse team earlier this week, according to statements from school administrators.

The Elyria Catholic High School is investigating the situation and is in dialogue with school personnel from Orange City Schools, according to a statement from the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland. The Elyria school will take appropriate disciplinary action as warranted once the facts are known, the statement reads.

“Elyria Catholic High School and the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland categorically condemn antisemitism of any kind,” the statement concluded.

Orange City School District Superintendent Dr. Lynn Campbell said her district is also investigating the situation and said they will provide details to Elyria Catholic “so appropriate actions can be taken by their administration.”

The district is also offering support to affected students to help them as they move forward. The district also condemned the type of behavior alleged to have been involved.

