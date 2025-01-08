Dive teams called in after 16-year-old boy falls through icy pond

MARSHALLVILLE, Ohio — Multiple crews responded to a home in Marshallville in Wayne County Wednesday morning after a 16-year-old boy fell through the ice on a private pond.

According to Wayne County Sheriff Tom Ballinger, it happened around 10:30 a.m. in the 17,000 block of Fulton Road.

The sheriff said a family was clearing snow away from a pond to do some ice skating on a property they own. The relatives left the pond but the teen stayed behind, and at some point, the boy fell through the ice.

A neighbor saw the boy struggling in the water and called 911, the sheriff said.

Rescue crews from multiple agencies responded and entered the water but could not find him. The Wayne County Dive Team was called in, the sheriff said. Divers wearing ice suits later found the boy, who was unresponsive. It's unclear how long he was under the water.

The 16-year-old was transported to a Aultman Hospital Orrville His current condition is unknown.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.