Diversity and Inclusion: The Cleveland Orchestra is working to hit the right note

CLEVELAND — In January, in an effort to create an inclusive world-class experience for all walks of life, the Cleveland Orchestra created a new role, Director of Diversity & Inclusion.

It's a position that Jejuana C. Brown is proud to now hold.

"So when you are making that investment to deepen your commitment and your intentionality around diversity, equity and inclusion you want to have someone that can actually lead it, guide and pay attention to it. Be that subject matter expert, resource, as well as thought partner around these efforts," Brown told News 5's Danita Harris in regard to the importance of her new role.

As an equity and inclusion professional Brown brings expertise from time spent with the Greater Cleveland Partnership and Cleveland State Univesity, according to the Cleveland Orchestra's website.

Website accessibility for the visually impaired and educational activities for students from kindergarten through the 12th grade are some of the ways the Cleveland Orchestra is making its music inclusive for all.

"The organization is much more intricate and complex than one would realize and much more goes on behind getting a performance out there. There are many many spaces here. And as an events person, it gives me a lot of great ideas to showcase Severance Hall. It's meant to be used by the community," Brown said.

