Do you have spoiled food due to the ongoing power outage? Here is where you can dispose it

After Tuesday's storms left almost half a million people without power in Northeast Ohio, cities are preparing for an influx of spoiled food from residents' refrigerators.

If you have been affected by the ongoing power outage and you have spoiled food from your fridge, here are some cities offering disposal sites:

Mentor

Residents with spoiled food can drop it off at the designated container at the rear parking lot of Garfield Park, near the ballfields.

The city asks residents to ensure the food is bagged properly and that the container is only used for food waste.

Lakewood

Lakewood residents can dispose of spoiled food in their garbage can on their regular pick-up day.

Additionally, residents can bring it to the Refuse/Recycling Center in a garbage bag. The city asks that residents bring their IDs showing a Lakewood address. Hours for the center are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays and Saturdays 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Parma

A temporary dumpster has been placed at 11699 Brookpark Rd. for Parma residents. Those needing to dispose of spoiled food can do so from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. during the weekend and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday.

Shaker Heights

Public Works is accepting spoiled food through Sunday. Shaker Heights residents can bring their food to 15600 Chagrin Boulevard between 8:00 a.m. and 3:15 p.m.

Westlake

A white dumpster has been placed in front of the Board of Elections and the Westlake Police Department for residents to dispose of spoiled food.