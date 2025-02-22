Do you want to take over the Children's Museum of Cleveland with your friends?!

CLEVELAND — Have you ever dreamed of reliving the joy and excitement of camp but without the kids? The Children's Museum of Cleveland is hosting Camp CMC, where you can do just that.

At Camp CMC, the museum will open for a special adults-only evening that harkens back to the magic of childhood summer fun.

Whether you're into arts and crafts, games, or having the space to create the most epic blanket fort ever, Camp CMC has something for everyone. Attendees will have access to all of the Museum’s exhibit spaces, where they can unleash their inner child through various themed activities, games, and hands-on experiences.

Proceeds from this event support the Museum's Wonder Fund, which makes the magic of the Children's Museum of Cleveland accessible to all families by offering free and reduced admissions programs for low-income and special needs guests.

"This is the first event that we've held outside of our annual fundraising gala that is just for adults. You can come in and all of our eight interactive exhibits will be open. You can play with literally anything, nothing is off limits," said Hattie Kotz, director of marketing and development for the Children's Museum of Cleveland.

Mark your calendars for Wednesday, March 5th, from 6-8 p.m. at the Museum. Tickets include two drink tickets and charcuterie grazing tables provided by The Home Pantry, sourcing specialties from the West Side Market and other local vendors. This event is open to all adults 18 and older. There will be non-alcoholic options available too.

If you'd like tickets, you can grab them here.