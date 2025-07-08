Doctor indicted for threatening to kill Rep. Max Miller and his family

A Northeast Ohio physician accused of threatening the lives of Rep. Max Miller and his family during an alleged road rage incident last month has been indicted by a Cuyahoga County grand jury on multiple charges.

According to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office, the defendant, Feras Hamdan, is charged with one count of ethnic intimidation, one count of tampering with evidence, one count of aggravated menacing and one count of menacing.

The incident allegedly occurred on June 19 while Miller was en route to work, driving eastbound on Interstate 90. Miller told police that Hamdan was driving next to him and was trying to get his attention.

When that failed, Miller said Hamdan used his vehicle as a weapon and swerved into his lane.

"You know, he was rummaging through his vehicle; I could see that he was screaming at me at the top of his lungs. What he ended up finding and what he presented to the window is that he held up his cell phone, and it had a Palestinian flag on it," Miller told us in an interview with News 5's John Kosich.

"He looked at me and said, 'You’re Max Miller, I know where you live; I’m going to kill you and your family,' and said, ‘Free Palestine and death to Israel,'” Miller said.

Miller eventually got off the highway in Rocky River and called the police. Hamdan allegedly pulled up, yelled at Miller some more and then drove off, the prosecutor's office said.

An investigation into the matter revealed Hamdan filmed part of what happened with Miller, then sent the video to others, and subsequently deleted it. He was arrested later that evening, according to the prosecutor's office.

"Threatening violence towards an elected official and their family is unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” said Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley. “This type of mindless behavior is happening all too frequently in our country and it must come to an end. We are thankful no one was injured during this incident and for the exceptional investigation by the Rocky River Police Department which led to this prompt arrest and indictment.”

After the indictment was handed down, Miller posted on X, thanking the prosecutor's office and police for their "swift and professional response."

On June 19th, I was assaulted and my life and my family’s safety were threatened.



I want to express my sincere gratitude to the Rocky River, Lakewood, and Bay Village Police Departments, the U.S. Capitol Police, and the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office for their swift and… pic.twitter.com/wBX5I4bCtZ — Max Miller (@MaxMillerOH) July 8, 2025

An arraignment date for Hamdan hasn't been set.