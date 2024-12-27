Doctors help local woman find some relief with chronic pain

CHARDON, Ohio — People with chronic pain are often living in silence, and at times, medical professionals might dismiss their concerns.

“The problem is we don’t have a great test for pain,” said Division Director of Urogynecology and Pelvic Reconstructive Surgery at University Hospitals' (UH) Urology Institute Dr. David Sheyn. “Pain is often invisible and somebody can come in and say I have terrible pain and look fine.”

In November, UH started the Comprehensive Pelvic Pain Program to provide patients with more efficient and well-rounded care with ease. It brings a team of caregivers, like nutritionists, specialists, and physical and mental therapists, together monthly to discuss each patient.

“My ideal scenario is people, when they start developing this pain and they go to their primary care, or another provider they say I have pain, and [the doctor says] we have this great program for you and then these people aren’t suffering for years on end,” he said.

Ashley Murray, 42, of Burton, was diagnosed in 2018 with Pelvic Floor Dysfunction at UH Geauga Medical Center. Before that, she had years of pain and discomfort but didn’t know why.

“I couldn’t walk; I had a hard time even sitting on the toilet,” she said.

Ashley Murray

According to the National Institutes of Health, pelvic floor disorder is “when the pelvic muscles and connective tissue weaken or are injured.” The pelvic floor “is the group of muscles that form a sling or hammock across the floor of the pelvis.” Those organs include the bladder, urethra, intestines and rectum. A woman’s pelvic organs also include the uterus, cervix, and vagina.

While Murray is still going through pain and symptoms, she’s relieved Sheyn provided the diagnosis and connected her with pain management and mental health therapists who can assist on her journey.

“All of my depression and anxiety and sadness revolves around the fact that I am dead from the waist down, everything hurts,” she said.

Ashley Murray

Murray also said she has to use a catheter to urinate daily.

“Hopefully, when the pain pump is put in and we can get the pain under control, I can start doing things that I wanted to do before I was 50,” she said.

Sheyn said with this new program they’re planning a symposium and to jointly apply for grants. The other goal is to develop more data to get more treatments covered by insurance.