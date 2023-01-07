Dodgers cut pitcher Trevor Bauer after suspension reduced

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers are cutting ties with pitcher Trevor Bauer, whose unprecedented 324-game suspension over sexual misconduct allegations was reduced two weeks ago, allowing him to resume his career with the start of the new season.

The team says the 31-year-old right-hander will not be part of the organization.

Bauer has maintained he did nothing wrong, saying that everything that happened between him and a San Diego woman he met online was consensual. A person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press that Bauer was designated for assignment, which means the Dodgers have seven days to pull off an unlikely trade or just release him.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the roster move.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Evening

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.