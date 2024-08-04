Dog reunited with family after being lost for 6 years

A family was reunited with their dog Saturday after six years, thanks to the Friends of Lorain County Dog Kennel.

The kennel posted on its Facebook page Saturday afternoon that it received a dog who had a microchip registered to someone in Florida.

Fully expecting the dog to have been given up for adoption, the kennel learned that she had been lost or stolen six years ago when the family lived in Lorain, the kennel said.

The owner had been updating the microchip for years in hopes of someone finding their dog, the kennel said.

On Saturday, the owner's sister picked her up, and the family will be traveling to take her home, the kennel said.

In its post, the kennel reminded pet owners to microchip their furry friends and to keep the information updated as this family did. Click here to learn more about microchipping.