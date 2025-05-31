Watch Now
Dog shot, injured in Medina; SPCA searching for answers

The Medina County SPCA is looking for information regarding a dog that was shot.

On Friday, someone found an injured dog in their yard and brought it to the Medina SPCA. The dog was rushed to MedVet, where x-rays revealed the dog had been shot. A single bullet struck the dog's left back thigh, and the dog also had a torn ACL, the SPCA said.

The owner was found, who said the dog's name is Stella and she is 10 years old. Stella had broken loose from her tie-out before she was shot, the SPCA said. It is unknown when or where Stella was shot.

The Medina SPCA is asking for anyone who saw Stella or unusual activity in the area of West Washington Street and Walnut Drive in Medina over the past few days to contact its Humane Officer at 330-802-7880 or humaneofficer@medinacountyspca.com.

