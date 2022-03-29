Dogs found malnourished inside abandoned home up for adoption in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — Some of the 18 dogs rescued from an abandoned home in Summit County are up for adoption. This group has been dubbed “the Ruff Riders,” and each is named after a classic western movie like Annie Oakley and Pearl Heart.

Agents from the Humane Society of Summit County found eleven dogs and eight puppies alone and frightened inside a home in Summit County in February. The beagle-dachshund mixed breed dogs were left without any food or water, living in filthy conditions and in their own waste.

Credit Julie Gervais. Dogs found in abandoned home in Summit County.

The Humane Society of Summit County. 18 dogs were rescued from an abandoned home and transferred to the Humane Society of Summit County.

The dogs all suffered from malnutrition, and the puppies had distended abdomens from parasites. Agents found one dog dead in the basement.

All the dogs were handed over to the Humane Society of Summit County for care. When they came to the shelter, staff said they were shy and fearful. Veterinary staff provided treatment for malnutrition and intestinal parasites. After receiving basic care, the dogs were vaccinated and spayed/ neutered.

Many of the dogs and puppies are now ready for adoption. Staff at the humane society have been working to socialize some of the dogs to develop trust.

Because of their trauma, staff said some of the dogs will require adoptive families to be adult-only or with children over 13. Some of the dogs will live best with a resident dog.

While some of the dogs are still undergoing medical care, some are ready for adoption and interested adopters should contact the humane society at 330-487-0333 ext 226.

