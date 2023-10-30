DOJ grants multimillion-dollar funding to local violence intervention groups

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Peacemakers Alliance responds to hospitals and crime scenes minutes after shootings.

It is work that News 5 has told you about, and Brenda Glass is the owner of Brenda Glass Trauma and Recovery Center and specializes in counseling victims of gun violence.

"One person cannot do it all,” Glass said. “It would be more productive for the city, for the victims and for agencies to work collaboratively for us to get this work done."

News 5 has told you about how both grassroots organizations have struggled to find funding, but a $2 million dollar grant from the DOJ is on the way to help them both.

“With the number of houses that we have and the opportunity to relocate more people, it’s going to require more staff in that area; it [the grant] will also give us the opportunity to have more victim support because it will give us funding to support the victims with relocation and the things that they need," Glass said.

Glass said her organization will receive $800,000 of funding, adding that it will help with hiring more staff, among other things, ultimately to help her carry out her center's mission.

“It will give credence to the model of trauma recovery centers as well because when you’re looking for funding, people want to know what the outcome and where’s the research,” Glass said.

Speaking of research, Cleveland State's Criminology Research Center will also get a piece of the pie, evaluating the work that the Peacemakers and Glass do in the community to show the DOJ that their model works...

"They’re doing such important work in the community, and it’s really difficult oftentimes to have experts to come in and document,” said Dr. Rachel Lovell with the Criminology Research Center.