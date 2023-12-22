Don't chance it: Summit County prosecutor, sheriff relaunch Arrive Alive campaign

Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh and Summit County Sheriff Kandy Fatheree have relaunched the anti-drunk driving campaign Arrive Alive ahead of the holidays.

“As a longtime prosecutor, we unfortunately have prosecuted dozens of cases where somebody drinks too much, they drive their vehicle, they cause a crash and someone dies,” Bevan Walsh said. “The consequences could be really severe when this happens. We started this program (Arrive Alive) in an attempt to encourage people to be more responsible when they're drinking and really not to have an excuse and to get a free ride home.”

The initiative offers free or reduced fare rides home for people who go out and drink alcohol during the Christmas and New Year's holidays. The leaders said the campaign coincides with National Impaired Driving Prevention Month.

600 one-time use codes for up to $20 off a LYFT ride are being made available to the public.

Use code SUMMITXMAS23 for Christmas and SUMMITNYE24 for New Year's Eve.

The campaign will run from 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22 to noon Tuesday, Dec. 26 and from 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31 to noon Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024.

Summit County Prosecutor's Office/Summit County Sheriff's Office The Arrive Alive campaign coincides with National Impaired Driving Prevention Month.

“Years ago, we didn't have Uber, we didn't have Lyft, and of course, we told people to call a friend or a family member, get a ride home. But now, there are so many options to get home without driving drunk,” Bevan Walsh said. “And we at the prosecutor's office, along with Sheriff Fatheree, are making it easier for people. We are paying for you to get home safely, to not hurt yourself and to not hurt somebody else."