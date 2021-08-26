Don't hang your masks from rear-view mirror, AAA reminds drivers

CLEVELAND — AAA is reminding drivers that hanging items from a rear-view mirror, including protective masks, is a safety hazard.

Many drivers keep their masks in their cars to keep them handy, but unfortunately, many are hanging the masks from their rear-view mirrors.

AAA says this has the potential to partially block their field of vision, putting them and others in harm’s way.

Ohio law states that vehicle operators shall have a clear and unobstructed view to the front or sides of their vehicles. Moreover, in a typical city, a motorist encounters as many as 200 different situations per mile, AAA says.

You need to be able to see clearly to process all of the information needed to respond to road conditions, traffic patterns, signals, and signs.

Obstructing this field of vision, even partially, can cause you to miss things that should be seen, such as signs, pedestrians, wildlife, motorcycles, bikes, or other vehicles, according to AAA.

So where should you be putting your mask before putting the car in drive? AAA suggests storing them in your glove box, your center console or back seat to prevent any hazards.

