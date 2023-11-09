Don't just toss your political signs in the recycling bin; here's what to do instead

Now that the election is over, it's time to get rid of those metal and corrugated plastic signs you may have had in your yard, but it's not as simple as tossing them in the recycle bin — it all depends on where you live.

According to the Cuyahoga County Solid Waste District, your local trash and recycling pickup may or may not take the signs, so you should double-check before dropping them in the bin.

Suppose your community doesn't recycle the signs. In that case, you can drop them off at the Cuyahoga County Solid Waste District facility at 4750 East 131st St., Garfield Heights— there's a collection cart inside the vestibule.

The district is open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The signs will be broken down into materials to make toys and plastic bags. Leftover metal will be sent to a scrapyard.

