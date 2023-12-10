Donte's Gift Express delivers over 2,000 gifts to East Cleveland families

More than 2,000 gifts and handwritten cards were delivered to East Cleveland families on Saturday.

Donte's Gift Express has been delivering these gifts for over a decade and is a community service project that has been working to raise money to deliver to homes over the years.

In fact, Donte's Gift Express has delivered to more than 6,000 homes.

Next Saturday, it's hosting a Family Fun Day in Tower City, which will include family photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus and entertainment such as the Shaw High School Marching Band.

The Family Fun Day is free, but those interested need to register online here.