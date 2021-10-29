Double date in Euclid goes horribly wrong

EUCLID, Ohio — Two male college students were robbed earlier this week in Euclid when their double date took an unexpected turn, and police believe their dates planned it all along.

It happened Tuesday just before 11 p.m. at Sims Park.

The students were sitting in the front seats while their dates, two women, were sitting in the back. At some point, another car pulled up and an unknown male got out of the car, walked up to their vehicle, pointed a gun at them and ordered the two students out of the car, police said.

The man then got in the vehicle and drove off with the women in the back seat. According to police, the women are considered suspects in the robbery.

Euclid Police Department The Euclid Police Department is looking for this unidentified woman.

Police are asking for help identifying the woman pictured above in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information about her identity is asked to call the police department at 216-289-8505 regarding report #21-06345.

