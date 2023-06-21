Downtown Cleveland Inc. supports street performance with Downtown Busker Program

The Downtown Busker Program, designed by Downtown Cleveland Inc., is back for its second year, ready to support Cleveland street performers, also known as Buskers.

The program has preselected marked locations for performances, guides, and a marketing campaign – to create space for buskers and other entertainers to bring music into downtown's public spaces.

“This program is just one of the many ways we create opportunities all year long for pedestrians to engage with public art, street performances, and frequent events that embody Cleveland’s distinctive personality,” said Eileen Cassidy, Vice President for Downtown Experience.

There are 20 preselected locations for buskers to perform, called pitch locations. The locations were chosen for their greatest potential for pedestrian visibility. Buskers can show up or reserve a spot ahead of time here.

Pedestrians interested in visiting the pitch locations for a live street performance in Downtown Cleveland can view the locations here.

