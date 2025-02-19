Dozens apply to be acting mayor of East Cleveland

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — Despite a history of criminal indictments and in-fighting inside East Cleveland government, none of it seems to be dampening interest in stepping up to lead the city with current Mayor Brandon King suspended from office.

Records released late Wednesday in response to a public records request by News 5 Investigators show 34 people submitted applications to serve as East Cleveland’s acting mayor.

The list includes familiar names like current East Cleveland city council members Lateek Shabazz, Patricia Blochowiak, Timothy Austin and Twon Billings.

Current Law Director Willa Hemmons also applied for the position, noting in her application, “Some say that I am greatly the cause of the Mayor’s troubles.” Still, Hemmons argued that during King’s two terms in office, “his vision, policies, projects and programs set the City on a path to revitalization and resurgence as a progressive, modern inner-ring suburb.”

King was suspended with pay last month following his indictment on corruption charges.

Investigators said during his time in office, King authorized more than $76,000 in contracts and payments to businesses owned by King or his family.

The mayor pleaded not guilty to the charges but will remain suspended until his criminal charges are resolved.

His trial is scheduled for late April.

State law leaves it to the county’s Probate Court to select an acting mayor.

A spokesperson said Presiding Judge Anthony Russo is actively evaluating the applications.

Of the 34 applicants, it appears 21 live in East Cleveland.

Others wrote they grew up in the city, had family there, or just believed they could help turn the city around.

There’s no deadline for the judge to make his appointment to the mayor’s office.

However, Council President Shabazz has asked the Ohio Supreme Court to step in and stop the judge from appointing an interim replacement, arguing East Cleveland’s city charter spells out a process for replacing the mayor during an absence.