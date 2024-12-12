Dozens gather at vigil to remember 8-year-old who accidentally shot himself

AKRON, Ohio — The family of 8-year-old D’Angelo Darrell Alcorn is speaking out following their son’s untimely death.

“I really want y’all to remember D’Angelo for who he was and not what happened. Like please stop sharing the posts about what happened and share who he is,” said Shawnee Alcorn, D’Angelo’s mom.

During the emotional evening, a soft hymn could be heard to bring peace during a troubling time for the family of eight-year-old D’Angelo Darrell Alcorn, who is affectionately referred to as ‘D.’

“I’m sorry that this happened, but I know D, like it’s a bigger purpose,” said D’Angelo’s mom.

According to Akron Police, D’Angelo died at a local hospital after finding an unsecured gun and then accidentally shooting himself in the chest on the second floor of the family’s home Monday afternoon.

Police said D’Angelo’s mom, Shawnee Alcorn, was home at the time.

But authorities said there was no evidence of foul play, and they’re still investigating how D’Angelo found the unsecured gun.

“I want y’all to remember the good about D’Angelo. Not the tragic accident that happened. Remember him smiling, going to school,” Shawnee said.

While D’Angelo’s parents, Shawnee and Darrell Alcorn, said they are heartbroken, they said they’re managing to bear through the pain by seeing how much love dozens of people felt for their son.

"I thank everybody for showing up for D, pouring out that love because D poured out that love even in the small time he was here,” Shawnee said.

Even his school, Crouse Community Learning Center, remembers D’Angelo for his bright smile, kind heart and vibrant spirit in a press release they shared on Wednesday.

“He was a great spirit. He was a popular eight-year-old,” said Darrell Alcorn, D'Angelo's dad.

At this time, the family asks the community to keep them lifted in prayer.