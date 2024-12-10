8-year-old boy dies after accidentally shooting himself

AKRON, Ohio — An 8-year-old boy has died after accidentally shooting himself.

The shooting happened at a home on Evergreen Avenue in Akron around 4:15 p.m.

According to police, the boy accidentally shot himself in the chest on the second floor of the home after finding the gun. The boy was taken to Akron Children's Hospital where he died.

The boy's mother was home at the time.

Police said there was no evidence of foul play.

No charges have been filed.

The child was a student at Crouse Elementary School.

