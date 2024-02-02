Watch Now
Dozens of clever signs bring positivity, boost to business in Barberton

Jeremy Clemetson, East of Chicago Pizza
Posted at 5:25 PM, Feb 02, 2024
BARBERTON, Ohio — ​Clever catchphrases are popping up across Barberton. It started with a pizza shop poking fun at another local business. Now, the whole city is following along to figure out who will call out who.

There are so many creative marquees in Barberton right now that the trend is being called "Sign Wars 44203" on social media.

"As soon as we saw that it was Jeremy who started the war, we just wanted to let him know we wanted a "pizza" the action," said Lisa Devenport, president of Barberton Tree Service.

The friendly competition started at East of Chicago Pizza, and the ​business really can't believe what's happened since.

"Our sales at the pizza shop I know I'm going to say we had a huge hour last night there it was really busy there and then the coffee shop is up about 30-35% in sales," said Jeremy Clemetson, owner of East of Chicago Pizza and Anna Bean Coffee Company.​​

"We've had a busy day today after this whole feud from the local businesses, so I'm pretty excited to serve more people in the community," said Magen West, Anna Bean Coffee Company general manager.

The signs ​are more than just funny.

"I think we had about 23 days of no sunshine in a row, so people tend to get down and get sad about things so as soon as the sign war happened it's brought everybody back together," said Devenport.

"A lot of people have posted online that they've been driving around the community just looking at the signs," said Angel Dotson, Operations Manager at Skoops.

Dozens of Barberton businesses and organizations with signs up have no intention of backing down from the competition.​​

"The sign war is not over but I don't intend to lose, I got a plan to win this one by the end of it all," said Devenport.​​

"We want to win it too because Skoops, we're very, very competitive when it comes to things like this," said Dotson.

There is no telling when or how this competition might end.

