Dozens of dogs removed from Lakewood home; property deemed uninhabitable

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — On Monday, Lakewood Police executed a search warrant at a home in the 1600 block of Waterbury Road following numerous complaints of a multitude of dogs living there.

When police arrived, the home owner let officers inside. They discovered around 42 dogs, mostly beagles, living in "extremely unsatisfactory conditions," the department said.

The Lakewood Police Department Animal Control Unit and the Rocky River Animal Control Unit removed the animals from the home and the dogs were taken to the Lakewood Animal Shelter.

According to the Citizens Committee for the Lakewood Animal Shelter (CCLAS), "neglect is apparent" on the dogs.

Authorities said due to the condition of the home, the property was deemed uninhabitable.

Lakewood Human Services is helping the resident find alternative housing, police said.

The case has been sent to the Lakewood Prosecutor's Office to determine if charges will be filed.

CCLAS said it is accepting food and monetary donations for the dogs. CLICK HERE for more information.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Evening

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.