Dozens of guns stolen from Westlake gun shop; $5K reward for information

WESTLAKE, Ohio — A person broke into Westlake Classic Firearms on Sept. 13 and stole multiple weapons, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

At approximately 12:09 a.m., a person used a hammer to break a glass window of a federal firearms licensee and forced entry, ATF said.

The person stole ten handguns and two rifles from display cases before leaving the shop, authorities said.

"It is alarming to have these guns on the streets, you don't know what kind of people that are going to get their hands on these stolen firearms, it's never good to have illegal firearms on the road," Westlake Police Capt. Jerald Vogel said.

Officials announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people involved.

The ATF's Cleveland Field Office and the Westlake Police Department are investigating the incident.

Police ask anyone with information to contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477). You can also call the Westlake Police Department Detective Bureau at 440-892-3152 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.