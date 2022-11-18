Dozens of packages in trucks at UPS facility in Highland Hts. tampered with, had contents removed, police say

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Dozens of UPS packages inside trucks at a UPS facility in Highland Heights were tampered with or had their contents removed early Monday morning, according to police.

At about 2:35 a.m. on Nov. 14, Highland Heights Police officers responded to UPS for a report of packages stolen from delivery trucks inside the facility, according to a statement from police.

There were a total of 24 delivery trucks that were gone through inside the facility, and between the 24 trucks, 70 packages were either tampered with or had the contents taken out of them, police said. Electronic items appeared to be targeted.

Police are following up on this case and the investigation is ongoing.

A UPS spokesperson stated: “We are cooperating with the responding local authorities. Because this is an active investigation, we will defer to local authorities for any further comment.”

