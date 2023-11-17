Watch Now
Drake and J. Cole add second show to February Cleveland tour stop after popular demand

Posted at 10:24 AM, Nov 17, 2023
CLEVELAND — Tickets for Drake's "It’s All A Blur Tour - Big As The What?" tour will go on sale Friday, and concert-goers will now have two dates to choose from.

The second show was added due to "overwhelming demand," Live Nation said in a news release, and we're not surprised.

Earlier this week, News 5 reporter Remi Murray had a chance to talk to fans and business owners who shared their excitement after the tour was announced.

Drake is bringing along Grammy-award-winning artist, producer and founder of Dreamville, J. Cole, for a concert that will be legendary.

The "It’s All A Blur Tour - Big As The What?" tour will be at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Feb. 24-25; find more info and purchase tickets here.

