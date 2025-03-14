Dream On: Wooster senior living facility granting wishes for residents

WOOSTER, Ohio — West View Healthy Living is helping its residents cross off items on their bucket list.

The senior living facility has launched Dream On, an initiative to give each resident a special day.

"We have 177 residents at West View," Dani Smith, a Marketing and Development Specialist at West View, said. "We want to make sure they all have a dream."

Each dream granted is individualized based on the resident's interests. Planning for a dream begins with suggestions from staff, and then Smith and her colleagues reach out to community partners to make it happen.

It's how residents visited the Cleveland Orchestra and returned to family farms and camps. It's also how resident Parker Hagans ended up at his first Cleveland Cavaliers game.

News 5 followed Hagans, his wife, Cathy, and physical therapist Tyler Uhler when they attended a game in November. The group sat courtside as the basketball team warmed up. Hagans' favorite player, Donovan Mitchell, even stopped by to say hello.

"I'm a big fan," Hagans said. "I just love to watch him. He's very good at what he does."

Throughout the dream, pure joy was spread across Hagans' face. This is an expression that all Dream On recipients have shared and why Smith and the West View team will continue to grant wishes for each of its residents.

"There is nothing more special than being able to see the joy that what we're doing for them brings them," she said.

West View Healthy Living is a non-profit, and Dream On is funded by donations. Click here to donate.