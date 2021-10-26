Dress for Success gets makeover to help more women

CLEVELAND — For nearly 25 years, Dress for Success has been in the business of outfitting women for job interviews.

But now it has morphed into more, according to organization leaders. The grioup now offers women help with career advancement, work-life balance, health and wellness, financial planning as well as leadership and civic responsibility, said Melony Butler, CEO Dress for Success Cleveland.

One way the organization is trying to reach more women and get the word out is by going into the community with their Boutique on Wheels. On Tuesday, they set up shop at the Cleveland RTA to bring the mobile shop to RTA workers. Like many companies, Cleveland RTA wants to keep and grow its employees.

“We provide our employees with tools and means to be successful whether that’s enhancing their image or preparing for an interview,” said Sie’ara Williams with RTA.

Alexis Jones is one RTA worker who has shopped the Boutique on Wheels. She likes the idea.

“We have a combination of skilled labor as well as professionals and at any point, people could be transitioning to new positions,” said Jones.

Dress for Success plans to expand their Boutique on Wheels next year. Learn more here.

