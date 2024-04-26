Drinking could get more fun in Wadsworth; here’s why!

WADSWORTH, Ohio — With consistent warmer weather on the way, Wadsworth leaders are looking to capitalize on patio weather and let people roam on foot with their favorite beer, wine, and alcohol.

City council members recently passed a designated outdoor refreshment area totaling about 16 acres in the central business district.

Since 2015, Ohio law has allowed designated outdoor refreshment areas, which allow local governments to exempt a specific area from open container provisions. The state said there are currently 167 designated outdoor refreshment areas.

It means adults of drinking age who purchase a designated outdoor refreshment area cup with their drink of choice can walk freely outdoors within the established boundaries.

The city is just waiting on paperwork from the state to get up and running but expects to be operating by June 7. The designated outdoor refreshment area will operate daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sub Station Pizzeria in Wadsworth’s central business district is proudly family-owned. Manager Joyce Vaughn said it's easy to create memories with customers.

“When they walk in the door, we know what their order is,” Vaughn said.

She said the fan favorite is the melted cheesesteak.

“(With) lettuce, tomato, onion, banana pepper, Italian dressing and mayo,” Vaughn said.

The restaurant is eligible for the designated outdoor refreshment area, and Vaughn thinks it will increase business.

"(And) improve the entertainment… be able to go to another one (business), see somebody else (and) just have more fun,” Vaughn said.

Joyce Bailey was enjoying a sandwich at Sub Station Pizzeria. She lives and works in Wadsworth. She likes the idea of a designated outdoor refreshment area.

“I think that it is a good happy thing as long as we’re controlling it,” Bailey said.

The city said it’s expected to increase foot traffic and sales for bars, restaurants and retail shops.

Dan Kozma grabbed lunch at 9ER’S Breakfast Brews BBQ, another Wadsworth business eligible for the designated outdoor refreshment area.

“Kind of that big city feel and freedom?” asked News 5’s Damon Maloney.

“Absolutely!" Kozma said.

He said designated outdoor refreshment areas create a better social experience where people aren’t tied to one spot.

“People want to go out and socialize… ‘There’s my buddy over there… over there,” Kozma said.

9ER’S Breakfast Brews BBQ has been open for just a few months.

"We’re trying to bring the nightlife back down to downtown Wadsworth to give the community more things to do,” said General Manager Melina Coriell.

She thinks the designated outdoor refreshment area will get new faces to new places and just in time for big events, including a 5-part summer concert series, the Blue Tip Festive and Parade and Taste of Wadsworth.

“The more people we can get out here, the more people can see our beautiful downtown,” Coriell said.

The City of Cleveland approved a designated outdoor refreshment area last year for East 4th Street Friday; the city said logistics are still being worked out with the developer. Plans include significant renovations to the street.

Regarding economic impact, Cleveland cited a 2021 newspaper article about Kent’s designated outdoor refreshment area bringing $300,000 in additional beer and liquor sales nearly a year into its program.

Vaughn is ready to see what it all means for her restaurants and Wadsworth as a whole.

“The community itself will be a lot more outgoing I think."

Click here to see where designated outdoor refreshment areas are established in Ohio.