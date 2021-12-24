Drive-thru COVID-19 testing coming to Summit County next week

AKRON, Ohio — Health officials in Summit County announced Friday that a COVID-19 drive-thru testing location will be set up and available to the public for free starting on Dec. 28.

According to Summit County Public Health, the site will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30 at the Summa Health Corporate Office, 1077 Gorge Blvd., Akron. Starting on Jan. 2, 2022, the drive-thru site will be open seven days a week while there is still community need.

The site will be able to test around 300 people per day and testing is free. You don't need a doctor's order to obtain a test, however, you must preregister. You can do so by clicking here. Results for the PCR tests will take between two to three days to come back, health officials said.

The testing site is a collaboration with Summit County Public Health, the Ohio National Guard, Akron Children's Hospital, Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital and Summa Health.

Anyone with questions can contact the COVID-19 Call Line for more information at 330-926-5795. The line is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

