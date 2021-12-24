Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing coming to Summit County next week

items.[0].image.alt
Ted S. Warren/AP
A nurse at a drive up COVID-19 coronavirus testing station set up by the University of Washington Medical Center uses a swab to take a sample from the nose of a person in their car, Friday, March 13, 2020, in Seattle. UW Medicine is conducting drive-thru testing in a hospital parking garage and has screened hundreds of staff members, faculty and trainees for the COVID-19 coronavirus. U.S. hospitals are setting up triage tents, calling doctors out of retirement, guarding their supplies of face masks and making plans to cancel elective surgery as they brace for an expected onslaught of coronavirus patients. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
COVID-19 tests
Posted at 1:29 PM, Dec 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-24 13:29:22-05

AKRON, Ohio — Health officials in Summit County announced Friday that a COVID-19 drive-thru testing location will be set up and available to the public for free starting on Dec. 28.

According to Summit County Public Health, the site will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30 at the Summa Health Corporate Office, 1077 Gorge Blvd., Akron. Starting on Jan. 2, 2022, the drive-thru site will be open seven days a week while there is still community need.

The site will be able to test around 300 people per day and testing is free. You don't need a doctor's order to obtain a test, however, you must preregister. You can do so by clicking here. Results for the PCR tests will take between two to three days to come back, health officials said.

The testing site is a collaboration with Summit County Public Health, the Ohio National Guard, Akron Children's Hospital, Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital and Summa Health.

Anyone with questions can contact the COVID-19 Call Line for more information at 330-926-5795. The line is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
What Happened Now?